Merced SPCA set to close at the end of the month, officials confirm

Citing a lack of funding and volunteer support, the Merced Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will close its doors at the end of this month, according to an email from the group obtained by the Merced Sun-Star.
The email was sent by leaders of the shelter to their organization members and began circulating on social media Tuesday night.
Cathy Benner, SPCA president, confirmed to the Sun-Star that the email was sent out by officials but said they weren’t prepared to speak publicly about the situation.
Benner declined to comment further Wednesday and said she would make a statement in “a couple weeks.”
The nonprofit shelter, which received its tax-emempt status in 1969, described itself as Merced County’s only no-kill shelter in a report published on Guidestar.org, a website that tracks registered nonprofit groups. The site gave the organization gold-star status in recognition of the society’s transparency.
Sharon Lohman, president of New Beginnings, an organization that transports animals to rescue organizations, said Wednesday that her organization has been working with the Merced SPCA to place its animals “since they knew they were going to close.”
Lohman said New Beginnings has been transporting animals from the SPCA since October, and removed the final group of cats Saturday.
“This has been in the works,” Lohman said. “All of the animals are being cared for. Not any animal will be displaced or taken to animal control.”
Since the SPCA has been “very wise” in not waiting until the last minute to place its animals, Lohman said, “the animals at the SPCA are not going to impact anybody because we already got everything cleared out.”
Currently, the SPCA is fostering some of New Beginnings’ animals at its shelter, Lohman said.
According to documents published on Guidestar.org, the Merced SPCA reported total revenue of $108,490 in 2015, including more than $76,000 in gifts, contributions and grants, and $3,015 in membership dues. It reported more than $101,000 in expenses, including nearly $40,000 in veterinarian and medical expenses. None of the society’s four officers received financial compensation, according to the group’s tax return.
While revenue in 2015 exceeded that from earlier years, the group reported a decline in its assets over the past decade,
The email said the SPCA has been struggling “for years” because lack of funds and volunteers. The last two years have been a “greater financial devastation,” the email said, because of repairs needed on the building located at 1021 E. Childs Ave. in Merced.
Installing a new water heater, replacing leaking gas lines and repairing other parts of the building were financial setbacks described in the email.
“These repairs and epidemics cost us dearly and depleted our reserve savings,” the email said. “We have fought epidemics of ringworm, and worse, and while we eventually won, the medical cost was astronomical.”
Every animal that comes to the no-kill shelter needs to be spayed or neutered and have a medical examination, according to the email. Those total an average of $160 per animal.
“Obviously many of the abused, abandoned and neglected animals that come to us have other medical issues,” the email said. “Medical care is one of our largest expenses.”
The SPCA noted in the email some efforts it has made to keep costs down, such as hang-drying laundry to save on PG&E bills, asking merchants for discounts on supplies, having fundraisers and reaching out to local businesses for support.
“We’ve done it all,” the email said. “It just isn’t enough. Therefore we have no choice but to advise you, the membership, that the Merced no-kill, nonprofit animal shelter will be closing its doors as of February 28, 2017.”
An email to the Merced Sun-Star from Florence Lambert, SPCA treasurer, confirmed the “last membership meeting” will be at 6 p.m next Thursday at the First Baptist Church on Buena Vista Drive.
The SPCA was set to have a joint fundraiser on Friday and Saturday with Merced American Legion Post 83, with proceeds going toward veteran services and the shelter.
Benner confirmed the fundraiser will go on and help cover expenses pending through February.
