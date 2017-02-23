16-year-old felon arrested in Delhi pig killing

A 16-year-old Delhi High School student was arrested and booked into juvenile hall after admitting to torturing and killing a school FFA pig over the weekend, Sheriff Vern Warnke said.
Jazmine Vierra, a 17-year-old student, found the pig burned, stabbed and with a rope around its neck Sunday when she went to school to feed dairy cattle.
Deputy Jesse Aguilar, a school resource officer at Delhi High School, worked with students to identify the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Warnke said.
The suspect was on felony probation for burglary. He was not involved in FFA, Warnke said. Investigators did not identify the suspect because he is a minor.
“The deputy who made the arrest said the true heroes here are the students,” Warnke said. “Because of their willingness to work with Aguilar, the suspect was identified and an arrest was made.”
The incident was reported to Aguilar on Monday, a school holiday observing Presidents Day, but he vowed to make an arrest by the next day, Warnke said.
Students helped Aguilar by reviewing posts made by the suspect on social media. On Tuesday, the suspect admitted to torturing and killing the pig. He was booked into juvenile hall on animal cruelty charges.
Aguilar, who makes plenty of arrests, didn’t immediately make the sheriff known of the arrest, Warnke said.
Though the suspect said he acted alone and the pig died by asphyxiation, Warnke doesn’t believe him.
From his experience in agriculture, Warnke doesn’t believe a 100-pound pig could be hung without putting up a fight.
“I believe there was someone else involved,” Warnke said.
The incident continues to be under investigation, though charges against the suspect have been sent to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office for review, Warnke said.
