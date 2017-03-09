News

March 9, 2017 9:58 AM

Person struck by train in Merced late Wednesday

By Brianna Calix

A person was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a train on the Santa Fe Railway in Merced, police reported.

Police responded to the incident about 10 p.m. on the train tracks between M and N streets, Merced police Lt. Jay Struble said.

Very few details were immediately available, including the identity of the person struck.

The victim was transported to a Modesto hospital and was listed in critical condition at 2 a.m., Lt. Don King said.

The train was delayed for several hours, likely blocking many other roads along the tracks, Struble said.

The incident remains under investigation.

