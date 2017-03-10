Judge’s son ‘person of interest’ in 2016 Turlock homicide

Turlock Police Department confirmed on Friday that officers were serving a search warrant in connection with an October 2016 homicide when Kevin William Mayhew led them on a pursuit that ended in a gun battle in Snelling.
In October, 30-year-old Juy Anthony Gastelo was shot dead by a homeowner after allegedly breaking into a home on North Thor Street.
Officers obtained a search warrant for evidence and were in position in the 300 block of North Thor Street about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. In a statement issued early Friday, Turlock police said the chase began after officers spotted a “person of interest” in an investigation at the home.
In a second statement issued Friday afternoon, police confirmed that person was Mayhew and the search warrant was connected to the Holloween day homicide investigation. They said the 40-year-old son of a Stanislaus Superior Court civil case judge was seen making several trips to his car and that officers also saw Mayhew put a rifle case in his car before he fled.
The chase ended in Snelling when Mayhew drove over a spike strip. He got out of the car and began firing an assault-style weapon at law enforcement officers, who returned fire. Mayhew was struck multiple times and treated at a Modesto hospital.
Turlock officers found multiple items of evidence from Mayhew’s home on Thor Street. Multiple weapons were found in Mayhew’s car after the shooting, including the “assault rifle he used to try and kill the officers,” according to the statement.
The Turlock officer involved in the shooting was put on administrative leave, a standard practice. The Merced County deputies also are on paid administrative leave.
Mayhew’s father is Judge William Mayhew, who handles civil cases. He has been a judge in Stanislaus County since 1994. The judge answered his door Friday morning but declined comment.
A next-door neighbor of Judge Mayhew’s, Joe Aghassi, said he was shocked and pained for the family to hear of the incident. He said he’s known the judge’s son only by a nickname, “Red,” but always has found him easygoing and polite.
Kevin Mayhew remains in Merced County Jail on $4 million bail, and Sheriff Vern Warnke said he will recommend attempted murder charges against the judge’s son.
Kevin Mayhew was convicted in 2002 of felony vandalism stemming from a March 2001 window-smashing spree, Modesto Bee archives show. Investigators said Mayhew and two accomplices used slingshots and marbles to shoot out windows in businesses and parked cars, causing more than $100,000 in damage to dozens of Modesto and Turlock businesses.
