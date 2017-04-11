Car crashes into school bus in Los Banos

A car crashed into the back of a Los Banos Unified School District school bus carrying students Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Mercey Springs Road and Overland Avenue.

The three students and one driver on the bus weren’t injured in the crash, California Highway Patrol Los Banos Officer Dean Emehiser said Tuesday. The driver of a white Toyota Camry, which was wedged underneath the back of the bus, also reported no injuries.

Emehiser said the students were being dropped off home from Pacheco High School and Los Banos Junior High School.

Emehiser said initial reports indicate that school district bus driver Patricia Martinez, 60 of Los Banos, was driving the bus north on Mercey Springs Road approaching the intersection with Overland Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. when the Camry, driven by 18-year-old Walter Borba, struck the bus from the rear.

Reports indicate the bus was going about 40 mph at the time of the crash, Emehiser said. So the bus dragged the Camry with it before coming to a stop just before the intersection light. Tire marks could be seen on the road behind the Camry, and authorities soaked up car fluids that were leaking from the Camry.

“The driver of the white car said he closed his eyes. Then, when he opened his eyes, he hit the bus,” Emehiser said.

The car was towed with severe front-end damage. The bus was able to drive off after the accident.

The crash was under investigation Tuesday afternoon.