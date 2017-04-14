One man killed when driver attempting pass collides with labor bus north of Merced

A minivan driver attempting to pass a bus carrying farmworkers collided with the vehicle north of Merced early Friday, killing one man and leaving several others injured, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 6:19 a.m. in front of Castle Farms Inc., on North Highway 59 near Nevada Street, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Charlie Wilson said.

The northbound bus, carrying 21 farm laborers, had slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms when the northbound Dodge Caravan minivan entered the southbound lane of traffic in an attempt to pass, Wilson said.

The Caravan collided with the left rear side of the bus, causing the bus to roll onto its side.

A passenger in the bus was “partially ejected” and pinned under the vehicle, the CHP said. The man died at the scene. The Merced County Coroner’s Office withheld his identity pending notification of family.

The Caravan’s driver was trapped inside his vehicle until he was removed by Merced County firefighters. He was airlifted to a Modesto hospital with major injuries, Wilson said. A female passenger in the Caravan suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Weather conditions were clear at the time.

Several people on the bus suffered minor injuries.

Bus passengers said they had left Madera around 5 a.m. to work at Castle Farms.

Rodolfo Lopez, 19, said today was his first time coming to work at the site, on the northwestern edge of Merced.

Lopez said he was asleep as the bus approached Castle Farms. He awoke to screams as the crash was happening. He didn’t remember how he got out of the bus.

“I’m still a little shocked,” Lopez said. “I just know that we got taken out. I hope everyone’s fine.”

Lopez said the bus driver was a responsible driver who always followed the speed limit.

Obed “Ed” Macias, a community outreach officer with the CHP’s El Protector program, said drivers of farm labor vehicles complete specialized training and education regarding their responsibilities.

“Accidents happen,” Macias said. “These people are just trying to get to work and make a living.”

The remaining bus passengers waited for a ride back to Madera from the Transit Joint Powers Authority for Merced County.

Highway 59 was closed for about an hour before the road was cleared and reopened.