Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced

Anthony Jeffries said he has to travel far to experience anything like the Hemp and Cannabis Fair in Merced on Saturday and Sunday.
Jeffries, who suffers from severe full-body spasms, moved around Yosemite Hall in a motorized wheelchair Saturday at the Merced County Fair Grounds.
He checked out the variety of medical marijuana-related devices while learning about innovations in products and activities.
Jeffries said he specifically wanted to learn about the latest technology for soil to grow better indoor marijuana plants, which he uses to curb his spasms.
“(Marijuana) kind of knocks it out,” Jeffries said. “This fair is great.”
The event, Merced’s first-ever cannabis-oriented fair, entertained about 50 booths of local and national vendors such as Healing Solutions, A1 Hydroponics and PITG Worldwide.
There were no marijuana sales at the fair, and there was no marijuana smoking allowed.
However, visitors could buy marijuana accessories, such as pipes, plant solutions and pesticides, and educational materials.
Also, several local cannabis advocates gave presentations on hemp, cannabis and the current state of marijuana in Merced County.
Local speakers included activist Chris Gonzalez, Dwight Larks from the Sisters of the Valley, Dr. Lakisha Jenkins, Susan Bouscaren of Jack’s Greenhouse, and Rex Petersen of Healing Solutions.
Co-organizer Chris Merritt said he hopes the fair was a good step at educating the communities of Merced County about people like Jeffries along with the medicinal benefits of marijuana and its product, tetrahydrocanabinol, or THC.
“We focus on bringing out the educational value of cannabis,” Merritt said. “Merced needs that education to kind of come out.”
Merritt said he believes there is an economic growth associated with the marijuana industry and having these events in communities like Merced helps local businesses reach more people.
“We like to go to new areas and help raise awareness,” he said. “Businesses share their messages and get locals out to meet people and see what’s available to them.”
Merritt expected about 2,000 to 3,000 people to attend the weekend event.
Sarah Harris, office manager for 420 Physicians in Merced, said the fair has helped them reach more local patients who didn’t known there was a place to go for a medical cannabis recommendation or consultation.
“Merced is evolving,” she said. “People want to oust the stigma of cannabis. There’s so many health benefits it’s hard to generalize.”
Cannabis isn’t just about smoking and getting high, Harris said; there are creams that help localize an area of pain and Cannabidiol, or CBD, an extract from the plant that also helps with pain without the feeling of being high. Cannabis products can serve as an anti-inflammatory and help people with anything from PTSD to insomnia.
“There are certain things in cannabis if done the right way can help almost anything,” she said.
Brick House smoke shop owner Scott Clements said the fair allows him to showcase his products.
But the main reason he set up a booth was to support the fair.
“So many people, city, county officials are very unknowledgeable about (THC),” Clements said, adding that he hopes the event will start educating a wider range of people.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments