Body of Merced County woman found in canal

The body of a 28-year-old Merced County woman surfaced early Friday in a canal on the outskirts of Los Banos and investigators are working to determine exactly how she died.
Her name was not available Friday.
Merced County Undersheriff Jason Goins said deputy coroners were in the process of contacting the woman’s family.
Her body was spotted around 7 a.m. Friday in the canal near Henry Miller Road and the Santa Fe Grade, near the Los Banos Wildlife Area.
Goins said it was too early to comment on details of the investigation, including to say whether any foul play is suspected.
It remained unclear Friday exactly how the woman came to be in the canal. It also was unclear how long she’d been in the roughly 6-foot-deep waters before her body was found.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigation Unit at 209-385-7472. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
