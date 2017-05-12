Body of Merced County woman found in canal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County Pause 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:15 An SUV rolled over in south Merced 2:01 Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School 0:39 One person dead after being hit by train in Merced 0:45 Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a body that was found Friday morning in a canal outside Los Banos. The body was spotted around 7 a.m. near Henry Miller Road and Santa Fe Grade near the Los Banos Wildlife Area, Undersheriff Jason Goins said. Few details were immediately available. The sheriff’s dive team is on scene. This is a developing story. Check back for more details. Video by Vikaas Shanker rparsons@mercedsunstar.com