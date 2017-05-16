Eight ducklings fell into a storm drain. Thanks to a Merced woman, they’re back home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co Pause 1:09 Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:40 Merced man killed in crash on Highway 59 0:43 Merced woman, firefighters save ducklings 0:51 Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Eight baby ducks stuck in a storm drain were reunited with their mother after being rescued by a Merced women and city firefighters. Julene Cook, 53, said she and her brother were walking their dogs and picking up trash along the bike path behind Lowes in Merced on Monday when she noticed something odd. “There’s this duck walking around quacking and I thought it was strange,” Cook told the Merced Sun-Star. Images courtesy of Julene Cook rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

