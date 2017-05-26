Life after controversy: Atwater flight school rebuilding after ex-owner’s conviction

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:26 Man thrown from SUV near Livingston Pause 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 2:04 Sierra Academy of Aeronautics moves forward focusing on quality of education 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 1:21 Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater 0:18 Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 1:09 Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire 2:06 Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater 1:00 Driver killed in truck explosion in Atwater 0:11 New video of fire burning on Highway 99 in Atwater Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sierra Academy of Aeronautics Chief Flight Instructor, Sanjay Akella, speaks about changes being made to the academy that will improve the quality of eduction students will receive during their time at the academy. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Sierra Academy of Aeronautics Chief Flight Instructor, Sanjay Akella, speaks about changes being made to the academy that will improve the quality of eduction students will receive during their time at the academy. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star