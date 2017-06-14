Inmate stabbed in Merced County jail - third violent attack in two weeks

An inmate was hospitalized Wednesday after being attacked by multiple other inmates at the John Latorraca Correctional Facility, sheriff’s officials reported.
Officers were present during a clothing exchange at the jail on Sandy Mush Road when several inmates attacked another inmate and stabbed him multiple times, said Deputy Daryl Allen, a spokesman for the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Corrections staff quickly jumped into action and detained the suspects, taking them into custody, Allen said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Identities of the suspects and victim were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
This is the third inmate to be hospitalized after jail attacks in Merced County within two weeks.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Sun-Star for updates.
Comments