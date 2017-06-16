CalFire battling major structure fire on Westside Boulevard

A mobile home, pickup truck and tractor were destroyed in a fire Friday morning on Westside Boulevard near Livingston.
Merced County Fire crews received a report of a fire in the 13000 block of Westside Boulevard about 7:40 a.m.
When crews arrived on scene a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames, Battalion Chief Baraka Carter said.
The fire also damaged a single wide mobile home to the south and another one to the west, Carter said.
Firefighters contained the fire before it spread to the two other mobile homes.
Multiple families reportedly lived in the mobile homes. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were able to determine an electrical issue did not start the fire. Investigators are speaking with the property owner to find the cause. The fire is under investigation.
A pickup truck and tractor, along with the mobile home, were a complete loss. Carter estimated the loss to amount to about $60,000.
It has not been determined if the fire is suspicious.
Three engines, two water tenders and 13 firefighters responded to the blaze.
