CalFire battling major structure fire on Westside Boulevard

Mobile home a total loss in Merced County Fire A mobile home, tractor and pickup truck were destroyed in a fire Friday morning on Westside Boulevard near Livingston. No one was injured. A mobile home, tractor and pickup truck were destroyed in a fire Friday morning on Westside Boulevard near Livingston. No one was injured. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

