Dive team deputies find body in Merced River 2 miles from Hagaman Park

The dive team with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body Monday evening from the Merced River while searching for a swimmer who was swept away last week.
Deputies found the body around 7 p.m. about two miles down stream from Hagaman Park. The Merced County Coroner’s Division is working to identify the person, Deputy Daryl Allen reported.
Jose Castaneda, a 36-year-old ranch hand and father of five from Stevinson, disappeared Wednesday evening after his 3-year-old daughter was swept away by the current during a family swimming trip at Hagaman Park in a rural area north of Stevinson. Castaneda and his wife, Faviola Ochoa, jumped in the river to rescue the little girl. The child and Ochoa got to shore safely, but Castaneda never surfaced.
Allen said the sheriff’s office notified Ochoa about the discovery Monday night.
Few details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
