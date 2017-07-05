Man lying on dark Oakdale Road struck and killed by motorist

More Videos 1:29 Over 4,000 solar panels help to reduce annual electric use on UC Merced campus Pause 0:12 Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:50 One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:26 UC Merced students worry as DACA ends 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 1:07 Merced DACA recipient explains why locals rallied against Trump 2:39 Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 1:11 Gilliam propels Merced past Atwater Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What to do if you've been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy