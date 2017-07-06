Delhi tire shop destroyed by fire

0:55 Fire destroys Delhi business Pause

4:04 Here's what U.S Rep. Jim Costa thinks about Trump's health care bill

0:43 Trains halted by burning railroad tracks in Merced County

0:42 Man and dog shot in Planada

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

1:31 CHP video shows helicopter rescue of Los Osos man from steep ravine

0:22 Family photos of California's newest wolf pack

0:40 Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand