Mariposa picking up the pieces after Detwiler Fire

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:24 Merced County Sheriff Explorers donate supplies to Mariposa County residents affected by Detwiler fire Pause 0:32 Firefighter welcomed home to Merced has died 1:53 Merced County Sheriff takes to the sky in search of illegal marijuana grows 0:22 Two men die in tandem skydiving accident near Lodi 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 1:12 Merced students and others address hookah incident 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 0:44 Distracted voters typically vote based on race, UC Merced study shows Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Catheys Valley residents Ramiro Iniguez and his wife Soledad Pulido-Iniguez receive donations of clothes, canned goods, a picnic table and school supplies from the Merced County Sheriff Explorers in Catheys Valley, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Andrew Kuhn and Brianna Calix Merced Sun-Star

Catheys Valley residents Ramiro Iniguez and his wife Soledad Pulido-Iniguez receive donations of clothes, canned goods, a picnic table and school supplies from the Merced County Sheriff Explorers in Catheys Valley, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Andrew Kuhn and Brianna Calix Merced Sun-Star