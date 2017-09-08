Merced’s doctor shortage is getting worse. But it’s not a new problem.

Patients awaiting their doctors appointments in the waiting room of a Livingston Community Health clinic in Livingston on Aug. 31, 2017. The number of patients visiting Livingston Community Health clinics in Merced and Stanislaus has doubled since the closures of Horisons Unlimited Health Care clinics, making it that much harder for a patient to see a doctor when they need one, said Leslie McGowan, CEO with Livingston Community Health. Monica Velez