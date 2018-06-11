What’s happening to IHOP? What’s this about burgers?

Fans of the International House of Pancakes woke up Monday to some odd news.
The multinational diner chain famous for its flapjacks took to Twitter to announce a name change. It’s now the International House of ... Burgers?
OK...
Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
The Twitterverse, as always, took the news in stride, embraced the decision as part of an ever-changing world and expressed an eagerness to sample the new menu items. Just kidding.
I’m sorry, but no one goes to iHop for the burgers! WE GO FOR THE PANCAKES! THE PANCAKES!— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 11, 2018
If IHOP gets rid of their pancakes you won't catch me eating there ever again!— michael bohn (@therettes) June 11, 2018
Fox News reported “outrage” from pancake lovers.
Whether the change is permanent seems unclear. But CNBC reported today the name change is only temporary as the chain works to promote its new line of burgers in an effort to draw in more diners after breakfast hours.
The company’s website (still IHOP) shows off half a dozen new burgers. You can take a look at some of them here.
The pancake chain has been coy about whether the name flip is permanent, saying Monday that it was "for the time being." Pressed for details, the company would not give an end date for IHOb but referred to the "tongue-in-cheek name change" and said it was tied to the summer burger promotion, the Associated Press reported.
The company known for breakfast already had burgers on the menu, but is adding a line made of Black Angus ground beef. It started using the IHOb name on social media, on its website and for in-store promotions, the AP reported.
