Communities shower police with support after killings

In light of recent violence targeting police in Dallas and Baton Rouge, La., Merced County residents have made an extra effort to show their appreciation to local law enforcement.
Last week, Mary Jo Diaz, an anger management and domestic violence counselor in Merced, sent a card to the Merced Police Department. The card expressed words of thanks. It read, “In life, there are many paths you can take and many people who share the journey. But it’s the special people who help you along the way, and it’s the most important people who care enough to give of themselves unconditionally.”
On July 8, a sniper fired on a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas, targeting and killing five police officers and wounding seven more, along with two civilians. Then, a little more than a week later, another lone gunman shot six officers in Baton Rouge, La., killing three. Investigators believe the attacks on officers were motivated by recent reports of police shootings of blacks.
Diaz sent the card because she thought Merced officers deserved some recognition. “Nobody thanks them when they save our lives and when we get robbed,” she said. “A little human kindness goes a long way.”
Atwater police Lt. Samuel Joseph said the police killings hit close to home.
“We’re feeling a little remorse from the deaths of officers,” Joseph said. “They were brothers and sisters to us. They were doing the same job we’re doing. It’s a tough time for law enforcement, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop doing our job. We’re going to continue to protect and serve.”
Mothers have taken their young children to the Merced, Atwater and Dos Palos police departments to thank officers and drop off treats. Some of the children even dressed up in police costumes. A Facebook page called “Thank an Officer Merced” has started circulating positive stories involving local police and sharing citizens’ appreciation for officers.
On Thursday, the Walmart management team from Atwater delivered a cake to Atwater officers with the words “Thank you for all you do for our community” written in blue icing.
“We’re very appreciative of our citizens who know we care for them and they care for us,” Joseph said.
Other events to support police and bring officers together with the community are planned in the coming months.
The 11th annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament is set for September. Gray was killed in the line of duty in 2004. He was shot by a gang member who remained on the run for nearly three weeks before he was captured. The killer now sits on death row.
Merced will celebrate National Night Out on Aug. 2. The event aims to bring together community members and law enforcement, and promotes neighborhood watch programs.
