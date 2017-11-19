At least one killed, multiple people injured in DUI crash in Merced County

At least one person was killed and multiple people injured in a crash on Sunday afternoon on the northern border of Merced County, California Highway Patrol reported.
At about 4:30 p.m., a Nissan Titan was driving on the Golden State Boulevard overpass above Highway 99, Sgt. Brent DeNatly said. The car went over the guard rail and landed on the highway’s center divide.
The driver was injured and arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter, DeNatly said. Names of the driver and person killed were not immediately available.
The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries is unknown, DeNatly said.
Never miss a local story.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments