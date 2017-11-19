At least one killed, multiple people injured in DUI crash in Merced County

More Videos 0:44 One killed and multiple injured in Merced County DUI crash Pause 1:18 Copper stolen from Atwater VFW Hall 0:57 Hostetler Turkey Giveaway 1:54 Watch how he robbed a Los Banos bank in under 2 minutes 0:36 Merced firefighters put out fire at multi-family home 1:51 Teenagers rescued after car crashes into Bear Creek 0:51 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 1:02 What is REAL ID? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One killed and multiple injured in Merced County DUI crash At least one person was killed and multiple injured in a crash on the border of Merced County near the Golden State overpass, California Highway Patrol reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com At least one person was killed and multiple injured in a crash on the border of Merced County near the Golden State overpass, California Highway Patrol reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

At least one person was killed and multiple injured in a crash on the border of Merced County near the Golden State overpass, California Highway Patrol reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com