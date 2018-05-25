Here's how much people are donating in the Merced County district attorney race

Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II is leading his challenger, Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Helms Lewis in campaign donations, according to the latest campaign contributions reports.
Helms Lewis' campaign has received a total of $44,188, according to financial reports and late contribution reports filed with the Merced County Elections Office.
More than 80 percent of those contributions came from three individuals.
Helms Lewis loaned her campaign $17,000, according to reports filed on May 2.
Scott Neal, owner of Neal Partners LLP, and NorCal Rail Park LLC member Staci Leonardo each donated $10,000 to the campaign on May 2, according to a late contribution report filed the next day. The report states Neal's contribution was a loan, but Neves said it was a donation and the campaign would be filing a correction.
"We feel honored Scott Neal and Staci Leonardo have faith in this campaign and what it stands for," campaign manager Lee Neves said.
Neal and Leonardo didn't explain why they made the donation and didn't ask for anything in return for their donation, Neves said.
Messages to Neal and Leonardo asking about the donations weren't returned this week.
In addition to Helms Lewis, Neal and Leonardo, nine other individuals donated to her campaign.
Morse's campaign has raised $56,653, according to the latest filed campaign disclosure report and late contribution reports. That number is expected to climb to about $62,000 by Thursday's filing deadline for updated reports, said Mike Lynch, Morse's campaign manager.
More than 90 individuals, businesses and organizations donated to Morse's campaign, according to the reports. The largest donation of $3,000 came from the Merced Hotel Motel Association.
Here is a list of the people and organizations donating to each candidate, according to the latest campaign statements filed with the Merced County Elections Office:
Kimberly Helms-Lewis
|Name
|Occupation/Business
|Donation
|Loan
|Date
Kimberly Helms-Lewis
|Stanislaus County Deputy DA
|$10,000
|Pre-filing
|Patrick Hogan
|Attorney
|$500
|3/5/18
Kimberly Helms-Lewis
Stanislaus County Deputy DA
$5,000
3/5/18
|Roshni Maria Joseph
|Homemaker
|$300
|3/26/18
|Hollis Properties IV
Business
|$500
|3/27/18
|Robert Lewis
Attorney
|$150
|3/28/18
|Main Stone Corp. (Pierre Perret)
Business
|$4,000
|4/2/18
|Sean McLeod
Attorney
|$250
|4/4/18
|Peter Schneider
Retired
|$200
|4/12/18
|Barbara Showalter
Doctor
|$250
|4/13/18
|Stewart Fisher
Sales and marketing
|$150
|4/15/18
Kimberly Helms-Lewis
Stanislaus County Deputy DA
$2,000
4/23/18
|Scott Neal (Neal Partners LLP)
Owner, Neal Partners LLP
|$10,000
|5/2/18
|Staci Leonardo (NorCal Rail Park LLC)
Member, NorCal Rail Park LLC
|$10,000
|5/2/18
Larry Morse II
|Name
|Occupation/Business
|Donation
|Loan
|Non-monetary
|Date
|Mike V. Salvadori
|Realty owner
|$2,000
|1/31/18
|Glenn C. Myers
|Business owner
|$1,000
|2/14/18
|Helen Amarant
|Business owner
|$500
|2/14/18
|Thomas K. Cooke
|Mariposa DA
|$500
|2/16/18
|Luxon Clark Kellogg
|Business owner
|$750
|2/21/18
|Jacqueline E. Lindo
|Realty assistant
|$160
|2/21/18
|David J. Souza
|Business owner
|$500
|2/21/18
|Robert T. Haden
|Attorney
|$500
|2/21/18
|Robert Stewart
|Business president
|$500
|2/21/18
|Vicki Fagundes
|Farm owner
|$500
|2/21/18
|Suzanne M. Carpenter
|None
|$120
|2/21/18
|Elizabeth Karpel
|Business owner
|$500
|2/21/18
|Morse Partners
|Law firm
|$500
|2/21/18
|R Street Chevron
|Gas station
|$500
|2/21/18
|Kelly Pirtle
|Real Estate Agent
|$500
|2/21/18
|Quality Well Drillers
|Business
|$1,000
|2/27/18
|D&S Farms
|Farming
|$250
|2/27/18
|Weimer Farms
|Farming
|$500
|2/27/18
|Shannon Pump Company
|Business
|$500
|2/27/18
|Ron Smith Buick GMC
|Dealership
|$500
|2/27/18
|Y.K. Ayers
|None
|$500
|2/27/18
|Wil Hunter
|Farm Owner
|$500
|2/27/18
|Via Adventures
|Business
|$250
|2/27/18
|Curtis A. Riggs (Via Adventures)
|Business owner
|$250
|2/27/18
|Pellissier Farms
|Farming
|$500
|2/27/18
|Alia Corp. DBA McDonald's
Business
|$500
|2/27/18
|Vikram Lakireddy Professional Corp.
|Business
|$500
|2/27/18
|N&S Tractor
|Business
|$500
|2/27/18
|Jim Cunningham
|Ranch owner
|$500
|2/27/18
|Lorenzi Rentals
|Business
|$500
|2/27/18
|Tammy L Fausone
|Business owner
|$500
|2/27/18
|Bert Crane Orchards
|Business
|$500
2/27/18
|Voje LLC
|Business
|$500
2/27/18
|Merced Assoc. of Police Sergeants
|Union
|$500
2/27/18
|Robert Owen Carroll
|Merced County Chief Deputy DA
|$250
2/27/18
|Joe Marchini
|Business Owner
|$500
|2/27/18
|Joseph R. Stefani
|Loan Officer
$500
|2/27/18
Tim Razzari
Auto dealership owner
$500 (NM)
Fundraiser food
3/1/18
Mike V. Salvadori
Realty owner
$100 (NM)
Fundraiser food
3/1/18
Manuel Vieira
Business owner
$500 (NM)
Fundraiser band, bartenders
3/1/18
Angela Martin
Legal assistant
$325.25 (NM)
Fundraiser food, gifts, tickets, supplies
3/1/18
Helen Amarant
Business owner
$463.43 (NM)
Fundraiser food, decorations, floral
3/1/18
|Law Office of Casey Aitchison
|Law office
|$280
|3/2/18
|Almondwood, Inc.
|Business
$500
|3/2/18
|Arthur V. Azevedo
|Lawyer
$200
|3/2/18
|Brookhurst Farms
|Farming
|$240
3/2/18
|Citizens for the betterment of Merced County PAC
|PAC
|$500
3/2/18
|Tregory Dicarlo Properties
|Business
|$250
3/2/18
|Lori L. Fischer
|Realtor
|$500
3/2/18
|Michael D. Gallo
|President
|$500
3/2/18
|Leslie Ann Hamilton
|None listed
|$175
3/2/18
|Artikas Kamangar
|None Listed
|$500
3/2/18
|George kelley
|Ranch owner
|$100
3/2/18
|Nunes farms
|Farming
|$775
3/2/18
|Harold L. Nutt
|Merced County Chief Deputy DA
|$100
3/2/18
|William Olson
|Merced County DA Chief Investigator
|$240
|3/2/18
|Palazzo Farming, Inc.
|Farming
|$500
3/2/18
|Peraino's Jewelers
|Realtor
|$500
3/2/18
|Rory Randol
|None listed
|$300
3/2/18
|Kim Rogina
|Realtor
|$280
3/2/18
|Ramnik Samrao
|Merced County Deputy Public Defender
|$500
|3/2/18
|Satwant S. Samrao
|Physician
|$500
3/2/18
|Thiara Orchards
|Orchard
|$500
3/2/18
|Nang Xiong
|Casino manager
|$1,000
3/2/18
|Salim Farha
|Self-employed
|$1,000
3/9/18
|Hilltop Ranch Inc.
|Ranch
|$500
|3/12/18
|Paul E. Donahue
Attorney and lobbyist
|$500
3/12/18
Shop and Save Market
|Business
|$500
|3/12/18
Law Office of Shawn M. George
Law office
$500
3/20/18
MG Santos, Inc.
Business
$750
3/20/18
Farain Saremi
Self-employed
$400
3/20/18
James J. Stevinson Corp.
Ranch
$500
3/20/18
Arlan B. Thomas
Farmer
$250
3/20/18
Robert Owen Carroll
Merced County Chief Deputy DA
$200
3/26/18
Opeiu JB Moss Voice of the Electorate-FEC PAC
|PAC
$500
3/26/18
Bi-Rite Liquor
Business
$500
4/2/18
El Tareb Market
Business
$1,000
4/2/18
Bernies Liquor
Business
$200
4/2/18
Nancy S. Wong
Attorney
$200
4/3/18
James B. Kelly
Real estate developer
$1,000
4/4/18
Dennis Morris
Alpaca farmer
$200
4/5/18
Ahmed R. Megally
Dentist
$100
4/9/18
Shane Smith
Attorney
$200
4/9/18
Bill Mattos
California Poultry Assoc. president
$500
4/9/18
Richard S. Michaels
Attorney
$2,000
4/10/18
A&M Market
Business
$400
4/20/18
|Merced Hotel Motel Associ.
Association
$3,000
4/22/18
AAA Truck Wash, LLC
Business
$1,000
4/30/18
Impact Consulting, LLC
Business
$2,500
4/30/18
Greg Hostetler
Self-employed, farmer
$2,500
5/2/18
North Valley Labor Federation PAC
PAC
$1,000
5/3/18
Maxwell Construction, Inc.
Business
$1,000
5/11/18
LTA Bros
Business
$1,500
5/14/18
Robert Alkema
Self-Employed
$2,000
5/15/18
