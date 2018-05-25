Local

Here's how much people are donating in the Merced County district attorney race

By Vikaas Shanker

May 25, 2018 02:28 PM

Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II is leading his challenger, Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Helms Lewis in campaign donations, according to the latest campaign contributions reports.

Helms Lewis' campaign has received a total of $44,188, according to financial reports and late contribution reports filed with the Merced County Elections Office.

More than 80 percent of those contributions came from three individuals.

Helms Lewis loaned her campaign $17,000, according to reports filed on May 2.

Scott Neal, owner of Neal Partners LLP, and NorCal Rail Park LLC member Staci Leonardo each donated $10,000 to the campaign on May 2, according to a late contribution report filed the next day. The report states Neal's contribution was a loan, but Neves said it was a donation and the campaign would be filing a correction.

"We feel honored Scott Neal and Staci Leonardo have faith in this campaign and what it stands for," campaign manager Lee Neves said.

Neal and Leonardo didn't explain why they made the donation and didn't ask for anything in return for their donation, Neves said.

Messages to Neal and Leonardo asking about the donations weren't returned this week.

In addition to Helms Lewis, Neal and Leonardo, nine other individuals donated to her campaign.

Morse's campaign has raised $56,653, according to the latest filed campaign disclosure report and late contribution reports. That number is expected to climb to about $62,000 by Thursday's filing deadline for updated reports, said Mike Lynch, Morse's campaign manager.

More than 90 individuals, businesses and organizations donated to Morse's campaign, according to the reports. The largest donation of $3,000 came from the Merced Hotel Motel Association.

Here is a list of the people and organizations donating to each candidate, according to the latest campaign statements filed with the Merced County Elections Office:

Kimberly Helms-Lewis

NameOccupation/BusinessDonationLoanDate

Kimberly Helms-Lewis

Stanislaus County Deputy DA

$10,000Pre-filing
Patrick HoganAttorney$500

3/5/18

Kimberly Helms-Lewis

Stanislaus County Deputy DA



$5,000

3/5/18

Roshni Maria JosephHomemaker$300

3/26/18
Hollis Properties IV

Business

$500

3/27/18
Robert Lewis

Attorney

$150

3/28/18
Main Stone Corp. (Pierre Perret)

Business

$4,000

4/2/18
Sean McLeod

Attorney

$250

4/4/18
Peter Schneider

Retired

$200

4/12/18
Barbara Showalter

Doctor

$250

4/13/18
Stewart Fisher

Sales and marketing

$150

4/15/18

Kimberly Helms-Lewis

Stanislaus County Deputy DA



$2,000

4/23/18

Scott Neal (Neal Partners LLP)

Owner, Neal Partners LLP

$10,000

5/2/18
Staci Leonardo (NorCal Rail Park LLC)

Member, NorCal Rail Park LLC

$10,000

5/2/18



Larry Morse II

NameOccupation/BusinessDonationLoanNon-monetaryDate
Mike V. SalvadoriRealty owner$2,000



1/31/18
Glenn C. MyersBusiness owner$1,000



2/14/18
Helen AmarantBusiness owner$500



2/14/18
Thomas K. CookeMariposa DA$500



2/16/18
Luxon Clark KelloggBusiness owner$750



2/21/18
Jacqueline E. LindoRealty assistant$160



2/21/18
David J. SouzaBusiness owner$500



2/21/18
Robert T. HadenAttorney$500



2/21/18
Robert StewartBusiness president$500



2/21/18
Vicki FagundesFarm owner$500



2/21/18
Suzanne M. CarpenterNone$120



2/21/18
Elizabeth KarpelBusiness owner$500



2/21/18
Morse PartnersLaw firm$500



2/21/18
R Street ChevronGas station$500



2/21/18
Kelly PirtleReal Estate Agent$500



2/21/18
Quality Well DrillersBusiness$1,000



2/27/18
D&S FarmsFarming$250



2/27/18
Weimer FarmsFarming$500



2/27/18
Shannon Pump CompanyBusiness$500



2/27/18
Ron Smith Buick GMCDealership$500



2/27/18
Y.K. AyersNone$500



2/27/18
Wil HunterFarm Owner$500



2/27/18
Via AdventuresBusiness$250



2/27/18
Curtis A. Riggs (Via Adventures)Business owner$250



2/27/18
Pellissier FarmsFarming$500



2/27/18
Alia Corp. DBA McDonald's

Business

$500



2/27/18
Vikram Lakireddy Professional Corp.Business$500



2/27/18
N&S TractorBusiness$500



2/27/18
Jim CunninghamRanch owner$500



2/27/18
Lorenzi RentalsBusiness$500



2/27/18
Tammy L FausoneBusiness owner$500



2/27/18
Bert Crane OrchardsBusiness$500



2/27/18

Voje LLCBusiness$500



2/27/18

Merced Assoc. of Police SergeantsUnion$500



2/27/18

Robert Owen CarrollMerced County Chief Deputy DA$250



2/27/18

Joe MarchiniBusiness Owner$500



2/27/18
Joseph R. StefaniLoan Officer

$500





2/27/18

Tim Razzari

Auto dealership owner

$500 (NM)



Fundraiser food

3/1/18

Mike V. Salvadori

Realty owner

$100 (NM)



Fundraiser food

3/1/18

Manuel Vieira

Business owner

$500 (NM)



Fundraiser band, bartenders

3/1/18

Angela Martin

Legal assistant

$325.25 (NM)



Fundraiser food, gifts, tickets, supplies

3/1/18

Helen Amarant

Business owner

$463.43 (NM)



Fundraiser food, decorations, floral

3/1/18

Law Office of Casey AitchisonLaw office$280



3/2/18
Almondwood, Inc.Business

$500





3/2/18
Arthur V. AzevedoLawyer

$200





3/2/18
Brookhurst FarmsFarming$240



3/2/18

Citizens for the betterment of Merced County PACPAC$500



3/2/18

Tregory Dicarlo PropertiesBusiness$250



3/2/18

Lori L. FischerRealtor$500



3/2/18

Michael D. GalloPresident$500



3/2/18

Leslie Ann HamiltonNone listed$175



3/2/18

Artikas KamangarNone Listed$500



3/2/18

George kelleyRanch owner$100



3/2/18

Nunes farmsFarming$775



3/2/18

Harold L. NuttMerced County Chief Deputy DA$100



3/2/18

William OlsonMerced County DA Chief Investigator$240



3/2/18
Palazzo Farming, Inc.Farming$500



3/2/18

Peraino's JewelersRealtor$500



3/2/18

Rory RandolNone listed$300



3/2/18

Kim RoginaRealtor$280



3/2/18

Ramnik SamraoMerced County Deputy Public Defender$500



3/2/18
Satwant S. SamraoPhysician$500



3/2/18

Thiara OrchardsOrchard$500



3/2/18

Nang XiongCasino manager$1,000



3/2/18

Salim FarhaSelf-employed$1,000



3/9/18

Hilltop Ranch Inc.Ranch$500



3/12/18
Paul E. Donahue

Attorney and lobbyist

$500



3/12/18

Shop and Save Market

Business$500



3/12/18

Law Office of Shawn M. George

Law office

$500





3/20/18

MG Santos, Inc.

Business

$750





3/20/18

Farain Saremi

Self-employed

$400





3/20/18

James J. Stevinson Corp.

Ranch

$500





3/20/18

Arlan B. Thomas

Farmer

$250





3/20/18

Robert Owen Carroll

Merced County Chief Deputy DA

$200





3/26/18

Opeiu JB Moss Voice of the Electorate-FEC PAC

PAC

$500





3/26/18

Bi-Rite Liquor

Business

$500





4/2/18

El Tareb Market

Business

$1,000





4/2/18

Bernies Liquor

Business

$200





4/2/18

Nancy S. Wong

Attorney

$200





4/3/18

James B. Kelly

Real estate developer

$1,000





4/4/18

Dennis Morris

Alpaca farmer

$200





4/5/18

Ahmed R. Megally

Dentist

$100





4/9/18

Shane Smith

Attorney

$200





4/9/18

Bill Mattos

California Poultry Assoc. president

$500





4/9/18

Richard S. Michaels

Attorney

$2,000





4/10/18

A&M Market

Business

$400





4/20/18

Merced Hotel Motel Associ.

Association

$3,000





4/22/18

AAA Truck Wash, LLC

Business

$1,000





4/30/18

Impact Consulting, LLC

Business

$2,500





4/30/18

Greg Hostetler

Self-employed, farmer

$2,500





5/2/18

North Valley Labor Federation PAC

PAC

$1,000





5/3/18

Maxwell Construction, Inc.

Business

$1,000





5/11/18

LTA Bros

Business

$1,500





5/14/18

Robert Alkema

Self-Employed

$2,000





5/15/18

