Early-morning fire guts house near Bear Creek in Merced

Fire gutted an apparently vacant house early Tuesday on the eastern outskirts of Merced.
Merced firefighters were called at 3:41 a.m. after multiple neighbors reported flames on the roof of a house at 2777 Lexington Ave., just south of Bear Creek in Merced, according to Merced city Battalion Chief Cory Haas.
Firefighters found the home engulfed when they arrived on scene. A total of 13 city firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours. They managed to contain the fire to the single-story home, preventing damage to neighboring homes, Haas said.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Haas said it was too early to comment on damage estimates at the house but said it was "total loss" inside.
Haas said firefighters found a significant amount of property outside the home. Neighbors told firefighters there had been a yard sale at the home recently. Haas said the house appeared vacant.
Officials from PG&E were called out to shut down gas and electrical services to the home. A crew from Riggs Ambulance remained on scene to help firefighters as a precaution.
