Possible dead body found in Merced creek, police say

Merced Police secure the scene where a possible dead body was found in Bear Creek near the West 16th Street overpass in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 16, 2018. According to Sgt. Joseph Weiss, a passerby was walking along the West 16th Street overpass when an unusual smell led them to the discovery of what appeared to be a body floating in the creek. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com