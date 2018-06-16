Merced Police secure the scene where a possible dead body was found in Bear Creek near the West 16th Street overpass in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 16, 2018. According to Sgt. Joseph Weiss, a passerby was walking along the West 16th Street overpass when an unusual smell led them to the discovery of what appeared to be a body floating in the creek.
Possible dead body found in Merced creek, police say

By Vikaas Shanker

June 16, 2018 04:16 PM

Merced police are investigating a possible dead body found in Bear Creek Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a passerby reportedly was walking on the 16th Street bridge over Bear Creek when an unusual smell led to the discovery of what appeared to be a male body floating face-first in the creek about 12 feet off the edge of the bridge, Sgt. Joseph Weiss said.

Police have blocked off walking paths on the 16th Street bridge and North Bear Creek Court to West North Bear Creek Drive.

Weiss said detectives were on their way to the scene.

This story will be updated.

