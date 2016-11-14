Merced tabs former interim as new fire chief

Merced has pegged a former interim fire chief for the permanent job, the city announced on Monday.
Michael Wilkinson has served as the interim fire chief and fire marshal in the past two years. He takes over the full-time position on Nov. 21, the city announced on Monday.
Wilkinson replaces Chief Shawn Henry, who abruptly retired in September. Assistant Fire Chief Billy Alcorn has been running the department in the interim.
“Chief Wilkinson knows the city, knows the department, knows our challenges and can hit the ground running,” City Manager Steve Carrigan, who made the appointment, said in a news release. “He can move the department forward to become even better than it is, and coach and mentor future generations of leaders in the department.”
As interim fire chief in Merced, Wilkinson helped position the department to end brownouts, began a strategic plan for the department and assisted in recruiting a new fire chief, according to city leaders.
“I’m really looking forward to coming back and working with the entire team in the city,” Wilkinson said, in a statement. “I’m excited to take the group and move it forward and build up the department so there is internal depth and create candidates for all the positions — all the way up to fire chief.”
Wilkinson, 60, has 35 years of firefighting experience, according to the release.
Wilkinson’s career started as a volunteer firefighter and has included seven years as the Oakdale fire chief, according to the release. He also has served as the deputy fire warden for the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services, among other firefighting and emergency positions.
He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy and holds a certificate in business administration from the University of the Pacific, according to the news release.
The pay for a fire chief in Merced is between $117,800 and $143,200 annually plus benefits, according to the news release.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
