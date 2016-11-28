Merced director leaving for Tuolomne job

Merced’s development services director will leave the city for a job in Tuolomne County, he announced in a news release on Monday.
David Gonzalves, who has worked in Merced since 2007, will start as Tuolomne County’s community resources agency director on Jan. 3, according to a news release.
“While leaving my position was a difficult choice, the opportunity to serve in a mountain community is such a unique opportunity that it was impossible not to accept this position,” he said in a news release.
While leaving my position was a difficult choice, the opportunity to serve in a mountain community is such a unique opportunity that it was impossible not to accept this position.
David Gonzalves, Merced’s development services director
Plans to fill the position of development services director have not yet been announced by Merced city leaders. Gonzalves succeeds Bev Shane, who has been with Tuolomne County for 36 years and will be retiring in mid-January, according to the news release.
“Tuolumne County is lucky to be getting a person of such high caliber for the development community,” Merced City Manager Steve Carrigan said in the news release. “While in Merced, David Gonzalves showed he has the depth of skills to facilitate businesses, train staff and work with elected officials.”
Gonzalves was chosen from a field of 22 candidates, according to Craig Pedro, Tuolumne County administrator. He was the top-ranked candidate among three rating panels, Pedro said, and has 26 years experience in the public sector.
Mr. Gonzalves’ move and assimilation into our community will be made easier as he and his wife already own a second home in the Twain Harte area.
Craig Prado, Tuolumne County administrator
“Mr. Gonzalves’ move and assimilation into our community will be made easier as he and his wife already own a second home in the Twain Harte area,” Pedro said in a statement.
Gonzalves will make $152,590 a year, plus benefits, in his new position, according to records. He made $172,568 including benefits in 2015, according to Transparent California.
The contract is on the Tuolomne County Board of Supervisors agenda for Dec. 6.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments