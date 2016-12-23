Train kills man in Merced

A man walking was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a train on the BNSF tracks behind Walmart in Merced, police said.
The southbound train blocked Highway 59 for more than two hours after the man, believed to be in his 20s, was hit by the train before 8 a.m. east of the highway, according to Merced police Lt. Don King.
The train originated in Richmond and was headed to Barstow, according to Lisa Kent, director of public affairs for BNSF in this region.
“It’s still under investigation,” she said.
Police believe they have identified the man, but his name was withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to call 209-384-4188 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-7826. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the Police Department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments