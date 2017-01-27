‘Merced is a city on the rise,’ mayor says during State of City address

Merced should be the regional leader for jobs, safe neighborhoods, desirable housing and educational opportunities, Mayor Mike Murphy said Friday.
Murphy, the city’s newly elected mayor, addressed a packed house early Friday at the Merced Theatre, which has room for about 1,300. The State of the City address is the first of its kind in recent memory, if not ever, the mayor told the Sun-Star.
“We are at a historic venue for what I feel is a historic gathering,” Murphy said.
The address leaned heavily on economic development for the city of about 84,000. Murphy touted a “renaissance” in Merced’s downtown, which has seen new interest in the renovation of old structures.
He pointed to the El Capitan Hotel and Mainzer Theater, each of which are set for multimillion-dollar upgrades from the same developer in coming months, according to city staff. Spurring further growth in downtown, he said, is UC Merced’s plan to build the Downtown Center, a 67,400-square-foot building capable of housing about 370 employees.
“This influx of university employees will be in our downtown core every day eating meals, getting haircuts, purchasing professional services and supplies, and enjoying the arts and entertainment that we have to offer,” he said. “We are pleased to welcome the campus community to their new location downtown that is scheduled to open this fall.”
The plan to double the size of the main campus of UC Merced will pour $1.3 billion into the area, creating more than 10,000 construction jobs, Murphy noted.
