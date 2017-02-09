Home prices continue to climb because of demand in Merced, Los Banos

0:53 Fire reported in vacant Merced building Pause

0:28 Flood brings Miles Creek to Merced residence door step

1:11 Eman Ali arrives to U.S. after delayed by Trump order

2:49 Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration of President Obama

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:36 Merced Clinches CCC Championship

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland