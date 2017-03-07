Merced’s finance director to resign at the end of the week

Merced has parted ways with its finance director, who has worked in the finance department for 32 years, according to city staffers.
Director Brad Grant no longer is head of the finance department and submitted a letter of resignation, Mayor Mike Murphy said Tuesday after a special meeting of City Council. His last day is Sunday.
Acting as director effective Monday will be Stephanie Dietz, the assistant city manager.
Grant started as the deputy finance director in November 1985 and has been the finance department’s chief official for more than 30 years, according to city spokesman Mike Conway.
Asked on Monday about the special meeting, Grant denied knowing the meeting was planned.
He could not be reached on Tuesday.
“Brad has given three decades of his life to the city of Merced and we appreciate all his time and hard work,” City Manager Steve Carrigan said in a statement.
As finance director, Grant made $141,499 a year plus benefits, according to the city’s salary schedule.
This story will be updated.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
