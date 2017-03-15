Walmart officially pulls plug on Merced distribution center

The Walmart distribution center that has been in limbo for years in Merced officially is dead, the company announced Wednesday.
Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, proposed in 2005 to build a 1.2-million-square-foot distribution center on a 230-acre site at the northwest corner of Gerard Avenue and Tower Road. The center was said to have employed as many as 1,200 people and operate 24 hours a day.
The center was mired in a court battle that lasted longer than three years, brought by Merced Alliance for Responsible Growth, which tried to block the project. The California Supreme Court declined to hear the case in March 2013, effectively killing an appeal from the group.
“We are extremely disappointed by the news,” City Manager Steve Carrigan in a statement. “This project could have been a big economic shot in the arm for our residents. Certainly, the Great Recession and the drawn-out lawsuit didn’t help the project.”
The center would have included a 17,000-square-foot truck maintenance building with two underground oil storage tanks and a fueling station with two 20,000-gallon diesel fuel storage tanks. The distribution center is expected to see about 450 truck trips every day.
The news comes almost exactly four years after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the company in a lawsuit alleging that the project did not have a valid environmental impact report.
The company said the nature of retail has changed since Walmart announced the project 12 years ago.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
