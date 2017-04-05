Family of six driven from Merced home after fire starts in garage

A Merced family of six was displaced Wednesday night when the fire that started in their garage started to spread into the home, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Creekside Drive, according to Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin, who said the caller reported a “vehicle had exploded.”
Investigators continue to look at what caused the fire, Franklin noted.
Two children and four adults escaped without injury, he said, adding one of the adults is not ambulatory and requires a medical bed, breathing tubes and other assistance.
The family was expected to stay with extended family, and to speak with the local chapter of the American Red Cross, Franklin said.
The fire started to enter the house before firefighters stopped it, he said, but much of the house sustained smoke-related damage.
This story will be updated.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
