  Merced police release video of car in hit and run

    Merced police released surveillance video on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, of the car they say struck a 3-year-old Merced girl before fleeing the scene. The girl died Tuesday morning, police said.

Merced police released surveillance video on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, of the car they say struck a 3-year-old Merced girl before fleeing the scene. The girl died Tuesday morning, police said.
Merced police released surveillance video on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, of the car they say struck a 3-year-old Merced girl before fleeing the scene. The girl died Tuesday morning, police said.

Community

3-year-old Merced girl struck by hit-and-run driver dies, police say. Driver sought

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

December 05, 2017 12:56 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The 3-year-old girl, who was struck by a car on Monday afternoon in Merced, died at the hospital early Tuesday, the Merced Police Department confirmed.

The child was identified by family members as Dayveonna Polk. A candlelight vigil is planned later today in Merced.

The child was flown to Valley Children's Hospital Monday after she was struck by a car while crossing 18th Street with her mother and siblings. Her aunt, Latisha Todd, 41, of Atwater, told the Sun-Star in a telephone interview the toddler died at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday at the hospital.

"Her heart failed," she said. "She was a very happy baby. She was very playful and kept a smile on her face."

According to Merced police investigators, a maroon Honda Accord was seen on surveillance videos stopping for a red light at R and 18th streets. When the light turned green, the driver turned left onto R Street, striking the girl in the crosswalk. The driver, who has not been identified, drove away from the scene.

The driver has not been found, police said.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Dayveonna at R and 18th streets at 5:30 p.m. today, Todd confirmed.

"I knew her since she was born," Todd said. "I was with her mother when she delivered her."

Dayveonna had two brothers and two sisters, Todd said. She said she will miss her smile the most and her love for dancing.

Police are asking anyone with more information on this incident to call 209-388-7752 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent to the police department by dialing "TIP411" (847411) and including the word "ComVIP" as the keyword in the message.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

