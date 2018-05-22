Merced DA: ‘No conflict of interest’ in drug case connected to family-owned apartment

Merced County District Attorney Larry D. Morse II says he was “walled off” and not involved in the evaluation of a case last year in which drugs and guns were found at apartment co-owned by his wife. Morse’s son, Ethan, also was questioned in connection with the case. Morse said it’s not a conflict of interest for his office to prosecute the case. Morse is pictured here May 10, 2017, a news conference in Atwater. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com