Two workers taken to hospital after falling from Los Banos roof

Four construction workers in Los Banos were injured Monday when a gust of wind caused them to fall several feet from a roof, according to the Los Banos fire chief.
The workers fell about 8 feet while working on the house in a new development on Santa Barbara Street near Nantes Avenue when the framework of the home fell and caused the men to lose balance, Chief Tim Marrison said.
Two of the men were taken to the hospital with “minor to moderate” injuries, he said.
The incident was reported to the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal-OSHA, he said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
