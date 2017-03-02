Highway 120 West to Yosemite closed; repair work to begin next week

Repair work is expected to begin next week on Highway 120 West near Yosemite National Park where the road is too damaged to be used by motorists, park officials said on Thursday.
Significant rain and snow this winter has saturated the soils, resulting in movement under the road bed of the highway, also called Big Oak Flat Road, according to a news release. It has been closed since late February.
The Federal Highways Administration has selected a contractor to repair the road, officials said, and work is expected to begin next week.
Soils under the road continue to move, causing further damage, according to a news release. More than 100 feet of road near the Big Meadow Overlook has been damaged by a crack that split the road. There is no estimated date for the road to reopen.
“We fully understand that this is a major impact to park visitors and businesses along the highway corridor,” Yosemite National Park acting Superintendent Woody Smeck said in a news release. “We are working as quickly as we can to get the road reopened safely.”
Visitors can still enter Yosemite via the Big Oak Flat entrance, officials said. Crane Flat and the Merced and Tuolumne groves of giant sequoias also remain accessible. The park has waived the entrance fee for visitors entering the park on Highway 120, officials said.
The Wawona Road, which is Highway 41, is open within Yosemite but northbound travelers will not be able to access the park, officials said. There is road damage on the highway in Fish Camp just south of the park’s entrance.
The state Department of Transportation is working on road repairs there, officials said. Check with Caltrans for current road conditions, www.dot.ca.gov.
Highway 140, also called El Portal Road, is open and clear for all traffic and is the only access to Yosemite Valley, the Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area and Wawona, officials said.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200 and press 1.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
