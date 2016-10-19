2 sought in strong-armed robbery in Atwater

Atwater police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men accused of stealing more than $2,000 in jeans from a store on Monday and knocking an employee down as they fled the scene, the Police Department reported Wednesday.
Police released images of two men they say took more than $2,300 in True Religion and Rock Revival brand jeans from the Envy Fine Clothing store on Bell Drive, officers said in a news release.
Both men shoved an employee out of the way as they ran from the store during the strong-armed robbery, police said, and were last seen leaving the area in a white Cadillac sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Cardoza at 209-357-6293 or 209-357-6396. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
