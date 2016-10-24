Atwater man stabs brother during argument, police say

A 19-year-old Atwater man was arrested Monday after police said he stabbed his older brother during an argument.
Antonio Perales was booked at 5:25 p.m. into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony. Bail was set at $30,000, according to booking records.
Interim Chief Samuel Joseph said Perales and his 21-year-old brother, Angel, got into an argument Monday afternoon inside a home in the first block of Garden Drive. The nature of the argument was not immediatley clear.
Angel Perales was treated at the scene and released, officers said.
Antonio Perales was arrested without incident. He remained in custody Monday night.
