Gang shooting ends with car crash in Merced County; suspects sought

An early morning gang shooting ended in Delhi when two vehicles crashed in the area of Shanks Road and Harmony Ranch Drive, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Detective-Sgt. Chuck Hale said investigators were not ready to release many details of the case, citing a need to protect the investigation.
“We believe there was a gang confrontation during which shots were fired,” Hale told the Sun-Star. “Subsequent to the shooting, the two cars, which were involved in the shooting, were driving recklessly through residential areas and crashed.”
Nobody was struck by gunfire, he confirmed.
Deputies declined to say where the initial confrontation occurred, but said the crash that followed the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. No arrests have bee made, but one firearm believed to be connected to the shooting has been recovered, authorities said.
Two adult males suffered “moderate, non-life-threatening injuries” during the crash and were taken to an area hospital for treatment, Hale said, He declined to comment further on the two men injured in the crash.
“We’re working on several leads and arrests are expected,” Hale said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 209-385-7472 or email at mcsheriffinvestigations@gmail.com. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
