Man shot outside Winton home during Halloween festivities

Gun fire erupted Monday night in a quiet neighborhood full of children in costumes celebrating Halloween, sending one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. outside a home in the 7000 block of Crawford Street in Winton. The victim, whose name was not released, was flown to a Modesto hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office told the Sun-Star.
Detectives said the man exited the home and was shot more than once.
“At the time this shooting was reported, this street was full of young trick-or-treater and people out for Halloween,” Detective Sgt. Chuck Hale said. “Somebody in this neighborhood saw something and it also puts into perspective the dangers in this type of incident.”
No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.
“We haven’t established a motive at this time and we haven’t ruled anything out, including the possibility of gang involvement,” Hale said. “We are exploring all possibilities, including that one.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 209-385-7472 or 209-385-7445. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
