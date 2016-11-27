First homicide of the year reported in Merced

A man in his 30s was killed Sunday night in an alleyway on West 12th Street in Merced, the first homicide of the year in the city.
Lt. Jay Struble said emergency responders were called at 7:54 p.m. to a report of a man down the alley in the 1200 block of West 12th Street, behind a fast-food restaurant near R Street in Merced.
“He was suffering from obvious trauma and was taken to a Mercy hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Struble told the Sun-Star.
The victim’s identity was not released. He was described by police as a “Hispanic male in his 30s.”
No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were available. Struble said it was too early in the investigation to comment on the nature of the death or any potential motive.
Few other details were available.
The death marks the first homicide of the year in the city of Merced.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Joe Deliman at 209-385-6992, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “ComVIP” as the “keyword” in the text message.. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
