Atwater police release images of theft

Atwater police detective are seeking the public’s identifying a man who stole at least one package earlier this month from the front doorstep of a north Atwater home.
Investigators on Tuesday released images of the theft, which were captured by an area resident’s private video surveillance security system on Dec. 6 in the 2400 block of Fruitland Avenue, Detective Anthony Cardoza said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cardoza at 209-357-6293, reference case number AG16-03854. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
