January 10, 2017 2:36 PM

Merced man killed in crash in rural Merced County, CHP reports

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A Merced man died in a collision near Healy and Sandy Mush roads in rural Merced County, the California Highway Patrol confirmed on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old Merced man was traveling northbound in a 1998 Honda Civic on Healy Road about 6:20 p.m. Monday and allowed the car to travel in the southbound lane and collide with a 2015 Toyota Corolla, according to Officer Moises Onsurez.

Both cars came to rest between the southbound land and the west shoulder of the road, officers said.

The 28-year-old driver died at the scene, according to officers. He has not been identified pending the notification of kin.

The Toyota driver, 33-year-old Dos Palos woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Medical Center. Her name was not immediately available.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

