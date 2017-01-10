Merced man killed in crash in rural Merced County, CHP reports

A Merced man died in a collision near Healy and Sandy Mush roads in rural Merced County, the California Highway Patrol confirmed on Tuesday.
A 28-year-old Merced man was traveling northbound in a 1998 Honda Civic on Healy Road about 6:20 p.m. Monday and allowed the car to travel in the southbound lane and collide with a 2015 Toyota Corolla, according to Officer Moises Onsurez.
Both cars came to rest between the southbound land and the west shoulder of the road, officers said.
The 28-year-old driver died at the scene, according to officers. He has not been identified pending the notification of kin.
The Toyota driver, 33-year-old Dos Palos woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Medical Center. Her name was not immediately available.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments