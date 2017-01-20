22-year-old man shot to death in Dos Palos, suspect sought

A 22-year-old Dos Palos was shot and killed early Friday and police are searching for his roommate, who is believed to be armed.
The victim’s name will not be released until his family has been notified of his death.
Dos Palos Police are looking for 29-year-old Omar Villifana, who was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and cowboy boots. He is described by police as a Hispanic male, about 6-feet tall, weighing about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
“We believe the suspect is armed,” Chief Barry Mann told the Sun-Star. Investigators do not believe the homicide is gang related.
Police were called around 6:30 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of South McDonald Avenue and found the victim inside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the “upper torso,” Mann said. The victim was shot with a small caliber black pistol.
He said it’s unclear exactly what sparked the violence, but said it appears to have started as argument between roommates.
“The confrontation between cohabitants spun out of control and led to the shooting,” Mann said.
The death marks the first homicide of the year in Merced County, Undersheriff Jason Goins confirmed.
This is a a breaking story and will be updated this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dos Palos Police Department at 209-392-2174.
