Stabbing victim identified as 30-year-old Winton mother

A Winton man who alleged stabbed his wife to death during an argument was being sought Tuesday by Merced County Sheriff’s deputies.
Investigators say Juan Carlos Lopez-Esparza, 26, fled from the couple’s apartment after he stabbed Rocio Fierro with a knife about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Fierro, 30, and Lopez-Esparza had “recently married,” according to Undersheriff Jason Goins.
The couple, who lived at the Chablis apartment complex on California Street near Walnut Avenue, had a 5-year-old son who was present during the violence.
A warrant seeking Lopez-Esparza’s arrest on suspicion of murder has been issued.
Fierro’s death is the fourth homicide of 2017 in Merced County and the first to fall within the sheriff’s jurisdiction. Homicides have been reported in Merced, Dos Palos and Los Banos.
A total of nine homicides were reported countywide in 2016, marking the lowest number of violent death investigations since 2001. Last year’s homicide numbers were a significant departure from the three years prior to 2016, each of which recorded 30 or more homicides.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
