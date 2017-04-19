Merced police investigators went undercover in a child-sex sting operation. They arrested 10 suspects.

A two-month sting by the Merced Police Department led to the arrests of nine men who attempted to have sex or share harmful material with minors. Another man also was arrested on suspicion of acting as a “pimp” for a 14-year-old girl, police said.
For the last two months, The Merced Police Department’s Disruptive Area Response Team conducted a sting operation, dubbed “Operation Make Our Children Safe,” engaged suspects in online conversation in which suspects would knowingly make arrangements to engage in sex acts with minors, according to a news release from the Police Department.
Arrested in the sting operation was Aaron Shomber, a 48-year-old Atwater resident, 36-year-old James Craven of Merced, 23-year-old Merced resident Joshua Hernandez, 53-year-old Lionel Falcon, 50-year-old Merced resident Verne Elledge, 61-year-old Lathrop resident Jim Garewal, 28-year-old Merced resident Shawn Vargas, 50-year-old Merced resident Randy Golder and 56-year-old Merced resident Domingo Gevana.
According to the posting, Shomber was arrested Feb. 20 at a local fast food restaurant after he arranged to meet a juvenile for sex in exchange for narcotics.
Craven tried to meet a juvenile at Stevent Leonard Park on Feb. 22 and take her to his house for sex, authorities said.
Hernandez was arrested March 1 at a Merced residence after police said he arrived to meet and share sex and drugs with a juvenile.
On March 13, Elledge was arrested at a Merced residence after he arrived to have sex with a minor, officers said.
Garewal was arrested March 15 near Golden Valley High School after he urged a juvenile to ditch school and leave with him, according to police.
Vargas was arrested at a Merced residence on March 21 after investigators said he sent pornographic material and arrived to have sex with a minor.
Golder was arrested March 22 at his home for sending harmful matter to a minor, according to officers.
Police arrested Gevana at a Merced home after he arrived to have sex with a juvenile police said.
“The goal of this operation was to target the people willing to arrange sexual acts with children and to make clear to everyone that contact with our children for sexual exploitation will not be tolerated,” police said in the news release.
The DART team also arrested a 22-year-old Merced resident for acting as a 14-year-old girl’s “pimp,” the police department said.
Daniel Luzania was booked into Merced County Main Jail on suspicion of human trafficking of a juvenile and pimping.
On April 12, officers learned that Luzania was posting pictures of the teenage girl in online prostitution advertisements, negotiating transactions and taking money for sex acts with the girl, according to the posting, according to police.
Undercover officers posed as clients and arranged to meet the girl. Police returned her to her family, officers said.
Officers found Luzania hiding in the hotel room and arrested him without incident, police said.
This story will updated today.
