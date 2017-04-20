Shooting and carjacking reported in Winton

Merced sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting and a carjacking reported a short time apart this morning north of Winton.
It remains unclear whether the two incidents are connected, Sheriff Vern Warnke told the Sun-Star.
Deputies were called at 11:13 a.m. to investigate a report of a carjacking in the area of Jones Road and Meadow Drive. A short time later, around11:30 a.m., a person came to the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center in Merced suffering from a small-caliber gunshot wound to their arm, Warnke said.
Few details were immediately clear in either case.
It’s unclear whether Thursday’s carjacking is connected to a string of similar cases reported by deputies in recent months.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7472. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
