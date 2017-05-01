Merced man, a convicted felon, found with four guns

A 54-year-old Merced man was arrested for being a felon in possession of guns, Merced police reported Monday.
The Gang Violence Suppression Unit was told convicted felon Wallace Smith was in possession of firearms, according to police. They arrested him at his home in the 900 block of S. Mather Road around 1 p.m. Saturday.
During a search at the home, officers found two shotguns, two rifles and ammunition, police said. As a convicted felon, Smith is not allowed to possess any guns, police said, and Smith admitted the firearms belonged to him.
He is being held at the John Latorraca Correctional Center, according to jail records, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, ammunition and for animal cruelty. His bail is set at $150,200, according to records.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
