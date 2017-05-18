Two armed robberies reported minutes apart in Atwater

Atwater police are searching for a man believed to have robbed two stores at gunpoint minutes apart this morning.
A man in a hooded sweatshirt armed with a handgun robbed the Valero gas station and mini-mart around 3 a.m. on East Bellevue Road.
About 30 minutes later, a man matching the same description, robbed the Circle K mini-mart on Shaffer Road.
The man was described as being approximately 6 feet tall and heavy set. He wore a two-tone gray hooded sweatshirt with a red Fresno Bulldog logo on the front. The bill of the baseball cap was described as red in color and he was said to have been wearing longer shorts, police said in a statement.
Video surveillance footage from both stores captured both incidents.
If you have any information as to who this individual is please contact Detective Anthony Cardoza at 209-357-6293 or the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.
This story will be updated.
