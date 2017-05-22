Search continues for suspects in Merced homicide investigation

The search for suspects continued Monday in connection with the slaying last month of a 34-year-old Merced man, who was shot and killed a short distance from his three children.
Merced Police Capt. Bimley West said police are looking to speak with “persons of interest,” but declined to elaborate Monday, citing a need to protect the investigation.
Jose Mireles was shot to death late on April 28 on the outdoor stairway of his apartment complex in the 3300 block of San Mateo Court, police have said.
Mireles’ three children, the oldest of which is 6, were inside their home when he was shot multiple times in the upper body. He died at the scene. The children were not injured.
Detective-Sgt. Curt Gorman said Mireles was arguing with as many as three men shortly before the shooting erupted late that Friday night, but investigators have not commented on the nature of the fight. One of the men opened fire before he and the other two ran from the scene in different directions.
Investigators have not released descriptions of possible suspects in the case.
West confirmed no arrests had been made as of Monday.
“The detectives are working on locating a few leads and following up on some details of the investigation,” West said in a telephone interview.
Mireles’ death marked the third homicide of the year in the city of Merced.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced Police Detective Chris Russell at 209-385-4707 or 209-385-6905. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
