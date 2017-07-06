Shooting reported in Planada. Man shows up at Merced hospital with gunshot wound

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a report of shots fired in Planada and a man who showed up at a hospital in Merced suffering from at least one gunshot wound, but investigators say they’re unsure whether the two incidents are connected.
Deputies received a report of shots fired at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Fremont Street in Planada shortly before 3 p.m., prompting a lock down at an elementary school one block away.
Investigators found several bullet casings in the area, but did not locate any victims, Sheriff Vern Warnke told the Sun-Star.
A short time later a man arrived a Mercy Medical Center in Merced. He’d been shot at least once, Warnke confirmed.
However, the sheriff said, the victim “gave conflicting stories” regarding where the shooting occurred.
Undersheriff Jason Goins said the injury appeared non life-threatening.
Sgt. Mark Taylor said a dog also was struck by gunfire. There are some indications the shooting may be gang related, Taylor said, and those involved were not cooperating with investigators.
Most students at Planada Elementary were gone for the day, but a few remained on campus along with staff. At least one parent was was picking up a child, Taylor said.
Thursday’s incident comes one day after a Planada man died in the hospital from a gun shot wound. Investigators have described the violence as a “possible drive-by shooting” between “rival gang members.”
Andrew Guzman, 18, was found inside a car that had crashed into a house about 100 yards from the area where the shooting started on Sunday night. The second man was found in the front yard of a home on Carson Street.
Deputies have not said whether the Sunday and Thursday shootings were related.
Guzman’s death marks the third homicide in Merced County in less than a month. There have been 10 homicides reported in 2017 in Merced County, already surpassing the total number of violent slayings reported countywide in 2016, which was nine.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
